Jay-Z's Cannabis Brand Monogram Launches First Products

Rapper Shawn 'Jay-Z' Carter on Thursday launched the first products from his maiden cannabis brand, Monogram.

Monogram launched with four proprietary numbered strains, designated "light," "medium," or "heavy". It features three product classes - handrolls, prerolls and raw flower, with the products selling for between $40 and $70 each. The four Monogram strains are No. 88, No. 96, No. 70 and No. 01.

Monogram is the first brand formed following Carter's partnership with California-based cannabis company Caliva. Following Caliva's recent agreement with the Parent Company or TPCO Holding Corp., Carter has since accepted the role of Chief Visionary Officer for the newly formed corporation.

"Cannabis has been around for thousands of years, yet it is still an industry whose legacy of skilled craftmanship is often overlooked. I created MONOGRAM to give cannabis the respect it deserves by showcasing the tremendous hard work, time and care that go into crafting a superior smoke," Carter said.

Monogram's OG Handroll will sell for $50. The flowers are broken down by hand and rolled using a process specially architected by Monogram Culture & Cultivation Ambassador DeAndre Watson.

The Loosies preroll pack, with an SRP of $40, contains four 0.4g prerolls that have been individually wrapped and are ideal for communal smoking.

Monogram Flower is available in 2g and 4g jars that sell for $40 and $70 respectively. Monogram's flower is cultivated at the Parent Company's flagship growing facility in San Jose, California, using a batch-by-batch approach.

All Monogram products are available for purchase via the brand's e-commerce platform that is dedicated exclusively to its singular cannabis line, as well as on the Caliva website and select Caliva in-store locations.

On-demand delivery of the full Monogram product line is currently offered across Greater Los Angeles, Bay Area, and South Bay .

Several North American celebrities are now actively involved in the marijuana industry as marijuana evolves into a legal consumer product. They include television show host and entrepreneur Martha Stewart, former boxing heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, and former NFL player Rob Gronkowski.

In November 2019, cannabis company Canopy Growth announced the launch of a new cannabis company named More Life Growth Co., with Canadian rapper Drake. Rapper Snoop Dogg entered into a partnership with Canopy Growth's subsidiary 'Tweed' in 2016.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News