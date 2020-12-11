European Economics Preview: German Final Consumer Price Data Due

Final consumer price figures and semi-annual forecasts from Germany are due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to release Germany's final consumer prices for November. According to preliminary estimate, the consumer price index fell 0.3 percent year-on-year following declines of 0.2 percent each in both September and October.

At 2.30 am ET, Bundesbank is set to issue semi-annual forecasts.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE publishes revised CPI data. The statistical office is expected to confirm 0.8 percent annual fall in November consumer prices.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat releases industrial production and unemployment data. Production is forecast to climb 1 percent on month in October, in contrast to a 5.6 percent fall in September.

Half an hour later, the Bank of England is scheduled to issue inflation expectations survey results.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.