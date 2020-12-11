Hyundai Motor To Invest KRW 60.1 Trln By 2025 For Long-term Growth

South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Group (HYMLF.OB,HYMTF.OB) issued an updated roadmap for its future Strategy 2025, with mid- to long-term financial goals.

By 2025, the company aims to make an investment of 60.1 trillion Korean won. The company also expects to secure an 8 percent operating margin in the automotive sector and to achieve a 5 percent range of global automotive market share.

The company also said that despite concerns over uncertainties in the business environment in 2021, it plans to consider annual dividends in deliberation of liquidity and earnings recovery.

The updated Strategy 2025 roadmap, presented at the '2020 CEO Investor Day' forum held virtually in Seoul, is supported by three key pillars: Smart Mobility Device and Smart Mobility Service, as well as H2 Solution.

Regarding electric vehicle or EV, the company said it plans to sell 560,000 EVs per year by 2025, starting with the launch of IONIQ 5 in 2021.

The company expects to introduce more than 12 BEV models, including BEVs built upon E-GMP, Hyundai Motor's platform for dedicated EVs.

In mid- to long-term, Hyundai aims to secure leadership in the EV market and achieve 8-10 percent share of global EV market by 2040.

Starting from 2030, the company will gradually expand BEV offerings in key such as the U.S., Europe and China, eventually aiming to fully electrify its product lineup in major global markets by 2040.

Hyundai will also make efforts in charging infrastructure as well as battery businesses. The company plans to build 20 high-speed charging stations in Korea by 2021. Overseas, it will continue to carry out high-speed charging network projects with various partners.

Regarding Urban Air Mobility or UAM, Hyundai Motor will build a family of air vehicles that covers both passenger and cargo transportation sectors.

The company plans to introduce air cargo Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) with hybrid powertrain in 2026, and launch an all-electric UAM model optimized for intra-city operations in 2028. In the 2030s, the company plans to launch regional air mobility that connects adjacent cities.

Further, starting from 2022, Hyundai plans to offer models equipped with level 3 autonomous driving .

Hyundai also introduced 'HTWO', a new brand to represent the company's world-leading hydrogen fuel cell system.

