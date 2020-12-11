Hungary Industrial Production Grows As Estimated

Hungary's industrial production grew in October, as initially estimated, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.

Industrial production grew a working-day adjusted 2.7 percent year-on-year in October, after a 1.0 percent decrease in September, as estimated.

The industrial production volume increased 0.6 percent yearly in October after a 2.2 percent rise in September, as initially estimated.

Output in manufacturing rose 1.2 percent in October and those of energy industry grew 5.8 percent.

Meanwhile, production in the mining and quarrying declined 34.0 percent.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production rose 2.8 percent monthly in October, following a 2.3 percent gain in the prior month, in line with economists' expectation.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

