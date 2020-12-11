Spain Consumer Prices Fall As Estimated

Spain consumer prices declined further in November, as initially estimated, final data from the statistical office INE showed on Friday.

The consumer price index declined 0.8 percent year-on-year in November, the same rate of decrease as seen in October, as estimated.

Prices for housing declined 2.2 percent yearly in November. Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages decreased 1.3 percent and leisure and culture fell by 0.9 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices gained 0.2 percent in November, after a 0.5 percent rise in the prior month, as initially estimated.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, fell 0.8 percent in November versus a 0.9 percent decrease in the initial estimate. In October, the HICP declined 0.9 percent.

On a monthly basis, the HICP rose 0.1 percent in November. This was in line with the initial estimate.

