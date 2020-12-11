Italy Industrial Production Rises In October

Italy's industrial production rose in October after falling in the previous month, figures from the statistical office Istat showed on Friday.

Industrial production grew 1.3 percent month-on-month in October, after a 5.1 percent decrease in September. Economists had expected a 1.0 percent rise.

In August, output grew 7.1 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial output fell 2.1 percent in October, following a 4.9 percent decrease in the preceding month. Economists had forecast a decline of 4.3 percent.

Among all sectors, capital goods production grew 2.6 percent monthly in October. Intermediate goods and consumer goods output increased 1.3 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, energy output fell 3.0 percent.

