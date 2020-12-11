U.S. Producer Prices Inch Up 0.1% In November

Producer prices edged slightly higher in the month of November, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Friday.

The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand inched up by 0.1 percent in November after climbing by 0.3 percent in October. Economists had expected producer prices to rise by 0.2 percent.

Excluding food and energy prices, core producer prices still crept up by 0.1 percent in November, matching the uptick seen in October. Core prices were also expected to increase by 0.2 percent.

Economic News

