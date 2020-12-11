U.S. Stocks Seeing Continued Weakness In Mid-Day Trading

After coming under pressure early in the session, stocks remain mostly lower in mid-day trading on Friday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq has shown a notable decline after ending the previous session in positive territory.

In recent trading, the Nasdaq and S&P 500 fell to new lows for the session. Currently, the Dow is down 93.82 points or 0.3 percent at 29,905.44, the Nasdaq is down 96.40 points or 0.8 percent at 12,309.40 and the S&P 500 is down 23.18 points or 0.6 percent at 3,644.92.

The weakness on Wall Street comes as lawmakers in Washington remain at an impasse over a new fiscal stimulus bill.

Traders have generally been optimistic about the eventual approval of another relief package, but the lack of a breakthrough has started to weigh on sentiment.

Despite prolonged negotiations, Republicans and Democrats remain at odds over issues such as aid for state and local governments and unemployment assistance.

Uncertainty about a new stimulus bill has offset more upbeat news regarding a potential vaccine.

On Thursday, an FDA advisory committee voted in support of the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX).

FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn subsequently said the agency will rapidly work toward finalization and issuance of an emergency use authorization.

Traders have also shrugged off a report from the University of Michigan showing an unexpected improvement in consumer sentiment in the month of December.

The report said the consumer sentiment index climbed to 81.4 in December from 76.9 in November. The increase surprised economists, who had expected the index to edge down to 76.5.

Surveys of Consumers chief economist Richard Curtin said the unexpected improvement in consumer sentiment was due to a partisan shift in economic prospects.

"Following Biden's election, Democrats became much more optimistic, and Republicans much more pessimistic, the opposite of the partisan shift that occurred when Trump was elected," said Curtin.

Curtin called it "surprising" that the recent resurgence in coronavirus infections and deaths was overwhelmed by partisanship.

Sector News

Airline stocks continue to see substantial weakness in mid-day trading, with the NYSE Arca Airline Index plunging by 3.1 percent.

Significant weakness has also emerged among oil service stocks, as reflected by the 2.6 percent slump by the Philadelphia Oil Service Index. The index ended the previous session at its best closing level in nine months.

The pullback by oil service stocks comes amid a modest decrease by the price of crude oil, with crude for January delivery slipping $0.21 to $46.57 a barrel.

Steel stocks are also giving back ground after moving sharply higher on Thursday, with the NYSE Arca Steel Index down by 2.1 percent after ending the previous session at a two-year closing high.

Semiconductor, banking and natural gas stocks are also seeing notable weakness, moving lower along with most of the other major sectors.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index fell by 0.4 percent, while South Korea's Kospi advanced by 0.9 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets all moved to the downside on the day. While the German DAX Index tumbled by 1.4 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index both slid by 0.8 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries are extending the upward move seen in the previous session. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 3 basis points at 0.878 percent.

