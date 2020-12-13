Little Movement Expected For Singapore Stock Market

The Singapore stock market has tracked lower in back-to-back sessions, sliding almost 20 points or 0.7 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 2,820-point plateau and it figures to remain in that neighborhood again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is mixed, thanks to a combination of coronavirus concerns, coronavirus vaccines and expected profit taking. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed but little changed and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The STI finished slightly lower on Friday following mixed performances from the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index dipped 3.26 points or 0.12 percent to finish at 2,821.70 after trading between 2,818.35 and 2,848.97. Volume was 1.69 billion shares worth 1.32 billion Singapore dollars.

Among the actives, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding plummeted 2.55 percent, while Singapore Exchange surged 1.77 percent, Ascendas REIT soared 1.74 percent, CapitaLand spiked 1.57 percent, Dairy Farm International plunged 1.43 percent, Keppel Corp tanked 1.34 percent, Thai Beverage tumbled 1.32 percent, SingTel skidded 1.28 percent, Comfort DelGro retreated 1.20 percent, SembCorp Industries declined 1.16 percent, Singapore Airlines rallied 1.15 percent, Singapore Press Holdings surrendered 0.88 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation sank 0.80 percent, City Developments dropped 0.64 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering shed 0.52 percent, SATS and Mapletree Commercial Trust both lost 0.48 percent, United Overseas Bank fell 0.09 percent, DBS Group was up 0.04 percent and Wilmar International, Mapletree Logistics Trust, Genting Singapore, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust and CapitaLand Commercial Trust were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as stocks opened lower on Friday and saw limited movement but managed to finish mixed for the second straight day.

The Dow added 47.07 points or 0.16 percent to finish at 30.046.37, while the NASDAQ fell 27.93 points or 0.23 percent to end at 12,377.87 and the S&P 500 eased 4.64 points or 0.13 percent to close at 3,663.46. For the week, the Dow fell 0.6 percent, the NASDAQ lost 0.7 percent and the S&P was down 1 percent.

The uptick by the Dow was partly due to a strong gain by shares of Disney (DIS), which spiked 13.5 percent after the company forecast strong subscriber growth for Disney+ and announced an increase in the price of the streaming service.

The lower close by the broader NASDAQ and S&P 500 came as lawmakers in Washington remain at an impasse over a new fiscal stimulus bill. The Senate managed to pass a temporary spending bill to prevent a government shutdown, but the lack of a breakthrough on a new relief package has raised concerns among traders.

Selling pressure was relatively subdued, however, as traders also reacted to upbeat news regarding a potential vaccine developed by Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX).

Crude oil prices drifted lower on Friday as a surge in coronavirus cases and tighter restrictions on businesses raised concerns about the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended down $0.21 or 0.5 percent at $46.57 a barrel.

