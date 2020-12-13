Taiwan Stock Market Has Flat Lead For Monday's Trade

The Taiwan stock market bounced higher again on Friday, one session after it had ended the four-day winning streak in which it had climbed almost 410 points or 3 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 14,260-point plateau and it's likely to be rangebound again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is mixed, thanks to a combination of coronavirus concerns, coronavirus vaccines and expected profit taking. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed but little changed and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The TSE finished slightly higher on Friday following gains from the financials, weakness from the cement stocks and a mixed picture from the stocks.

For the day, the index gained 12.19 points or 0.09 percent to finish at 14,261.69 after trading between 14,081.42 and 14,353.17.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial and First Financial both climbed 1.21 percent, while Mega Financial jumped 1.74 percent, CTBC Financial gathered 1.30 percent, Fubon Financial surged 3.40 percent, E Sun Financial collected 0.40 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company added 0.78 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation tanked 2.54 percent, Largan Precision plunged 2.78 percent, Catcher Technology shed 0.49 percent, MediaTek fell 0.28 percent, Hon Hai Precision and Formosa Plastic both eased 0.11 percent, Asia Cement retreated 1.26 percent and Taiwan Cement lost 0.81 percent.

The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as stocks opened lower on Friday and saw limited movement but managed to finish mixed for the second straight day.

The Dow added 47.07 points or 0.16 percent to finish at 30.046.37, while the NASDAQ fell 27.93 points or 0.23 percent to end at 12,377.87 and the S&P 500 eased 4.64 points or 0.13 percent to close at 3,663.46. For the week, the Dow fell 0.6 percent, the NASDAQ lost 0.7 percent and the S&P was down 1 percent.

The uptick by the Dow was partly due to a strong gain by shares of Disney (DIS), which spiked 13.5 percent after the company forecast strong subscriber growth for Disney+ and announced an increase in the price of the streaming service.

The lower close by the broader NASDAQ and S&P 500 came as lawmakers in Washington remain at an impasse over a new fiscal stimulus bill. The Senate managed to pass a temporary spending bill to prevent a government shutdown, but the lack of a breakthrough on a new relief package has raised concerns among traders.

Selling pressure was relatively subdued, however, as traders also reacted to upbeat news regarding a potential vaccine developed by Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX).

Crude oil prices drifted lower on Friday as a surge in coronavirus cases and tighter restrictions on businesses raised concerns about the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended down $0.21 or 0.5 percent at $46.57 a barrel.

