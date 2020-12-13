Australian Market Advances

The Australian stock market is advancing on Monday despite the mixed cues from Wall Street Friday. Investor sentiment was boosted after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech for emergency use.

In addition, investors cheered news that Britain and the European Union have agreed to continue Brexit trade talks beyond Sunday's deadline.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 32.30 points or 0.49 percent to 6,674.90, after rising to a high of 6680.70 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is rising 28.20 points or 0.41 percent to 6,914.60. Australian stocks closed lower on Friday, extending losses from the previous session.

Among pharma stocks, Botanix Pharmaceuticals is gaining 4 percent, Australian Pharmaceutical Industries is rising almost 3 percent, and Neuren Pharmaceuticals is adding 0.4 percent.

The big four banks are also higher. Commonwealth Bank and ANZ Banking are rising more than 1 percent each, while National Australia Bank and Westpac are adding almost 1 percent each.

Meanwhile, gold miners are weak even as gold prices rose on Friday. Newcrest Mining is losing 0.6 percent and Evolution Mining is lower by 0.5 percent.

Oil stocks are lower after crude oil prices dipped on Friday. Santos is declining more than 1 percent, while Woodside Petroleum and Oil Search are down 0.7 percent each.

The major miners are also mostly lower. Fortescue Metals and Rio Tinto are declining almost 1 percent each, while BHP Group is edging up 0.1 percent.

Flight Centre Travel Group has been taken to court by five of its former employees for allegedly being underpaid by the company. Shares of Flight Centre are losing more than 5 percent.

A fresh class action has been filed against Crown Resorts that accuses the casino giant of misleading investors over possible anti-money laundering breaches. However, shares of Crown Resorts are advancing more than 1 percent.

On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Friday. The Dow recovered from an early slide to close modestly higher, while the Nasdaq and S&P 500 closed in negative territory. The uptick by the Dow was partly due to a strong gain by shares of Disney as the company forecast strong subscriber growth for Disney+ and announced an increase in the price of the streaming service. The modestly lower close by the broader Nasdaq and S&P 500 came as lawmakers in Washington remain at an impasse over a new fiscal stimulus bill.

While the Dow rose 47.11 points or 0.2 percent to 30,046.37 after falling by nearly 180 points in early trading, the Nasdaq dipped 27.94 points or 0.2 percent to 12,377.87 and the S&P 500 edged down 4.64 points or 0.1 percent to 3,663.46.

The major European all moved to the downside on Friday. While the German DAX Index tumbled by 1.4 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index both slid by 0.8 percent.

Crude oil prices drifted lower on Friday as a surge in cases and tighter restrictions on businesses in several places around the world raised concerns about the outlook for energy demand. WTI crude for January delivery slipped $0.21 or about 0.5 percent to $46.57 a barrel.

