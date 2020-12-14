European Economics Preview: Eurozone Industrial Production Data Due

Industrial production data from euro area is due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to release Germany's wholesale price figures for November. Economists forecast wholesale prices to rise 0.2 percent on month, in contrast to a 0.2 percent fall in October.

In the meantime, industrial production and retail sales reports are due from Turkey. Production is seen climbing 9 percent annually in October, faster than the 8.1 percent rise in September.

At 3.00 am ET, consumer price figures are due from Slovakia. Inflation is forecast to rise to 1.5 percent in November from 1.6 percent in October.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is set to publish euro area industrial production data for October. Economists expect output to grow 2 percent on month, reversing a 0.4 percent fall in September.

At 6.00 am ET, Germany's central bank is slated to release its monthly report.

