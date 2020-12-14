India Wholesale Price Inflation Rises In November

India's wholesale prices increased at a slightly faster pace in November, data from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry showed on Monday.

The wholesale price index rose 1.55 percent year-on-year in November, following a 1.48 percent increase in October.

The primary articles price index rose 2.72 percent annually in November, after a 4.74 percent increase in the previous month.

Food price inflation eased to 4.27 percent in November from 5.78 percent in the previous month.

Fuel and power prices declined 9.87 percent in November, following a 10.95 percent fall in the prior month.

Prices of manufactured products grew 2.97 percent in November, following a 2.12 percent gain in the previous month.

The wholesale prices rose 1.32 percent in September.

