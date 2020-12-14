Sweden Jobless Rate Eases In November

Sweden's unemployment rate eased for a fourth straight month in November, figures from the Swedish Public Employment Service showed on Monday.

The jobless rate fell to 8.7 percent from 8.8 percent in October. A year ago, the rate was 7.2 percent.

The number of unemployed fell to 450,820 persons from 455,020 persons in the previous month. In the same month last year, the figure was 363,950.

The youth unemployment rose by 13,000 people to 63,000, corresponding to an unemployment rate of 11.8 percent, the agency said. The rate was 9.2 percent in the same month last year.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.