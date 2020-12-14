Portugal Consumer Prices Fall As Estimated

Portugal's consumer prices declined in November, as initially estimated, final data from Statistics Portugal showed on Monday.

The consumer price index fell 0.2 percent year-on-year in November, following a 0.1 percent decline in October, as estimated.

The core CPI, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products, fell 0.2 percent in November, following a 0.1 percent decline in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices decreased 0.3 percent in November, after a 0.1 percent increase in the previous month, in line with the initial estimate.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, fell 0.4 percent annually in November, after a 0.6 percent decline in the prior month, as estimated.

On a month-on-month basis, the HICP declined 0.5 percent in November, following a 0.1 percent fall in the preceding month, as initially estimated.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.