UK House Prices To Rise 4% In 2021: Rightmove

UK house prices are forecast to log robust growth next year as there is strong evidence that people will continue to have their reprioritised housing needs high on their life agendas, property website Rightmove said Monday.

House prices are forecast to climb 4 percent in 2021.

In December, house prices increased 6.6 percent annually, faster than the 6.3 percent rise registered in November.

However, on a monthly basis, house prices dropped 0.6 percent after easing 0.5 percent in November.

With the expectation of a return to more normality in the second half of 2021 and a likely 'fresh start' mentality for some, there are sound reasons for continued positive market sentiment that will outweigh the economic, political, and challenges ahead, Tim Bannister, Rightmove's Director of Property Data, said.

