Tech Shares May Boost South Korea Stock Market

The South Korea stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last five trading days since the end of the five-day winning streak in which it had soared almost 150 points or 6.2 percent. The KOSPI now sits just above the 2,760-point plateau and it may inch higher again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is murky, with Covid-19 surging even as treatment vaccines start to roll out. The European and U.S. markets were mixed to lower and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.

The KOSPI finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares and oil and chemical companies, while the stocks were mixed.

For the day, the index fell 7.86 points or 0.28 percent to finish at 2,762.20 after trading between 2,755.29 and 2,782.79. Volume was 1.1 billion shares worth 16.8 trillion won. There were 577 decliners and 276 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial retreated 1.30 percent, while KB Financial dipped 0.21 percent, Hana Financial fell 0.28 percent, Samsung Electronics gained 0.54 percent, LG Electronics lost 0.84 percent, SK Hynix climbed 1.30 percent, Samsung SDI skidded 1.26 percent, LG Chem tumbled 1.86 percent, Lotte Chemical tanked 2.33 percent, S-Oil plummeted 2.46 percent, SK Innovation plunged 2.66 percent, POSCO sank 1.07 percent, SK Telecom advanced 0.81 percent, KEPCO added 0.42 percent, Hyundai Motor shed 0.53 percent and Kia Motors dropped 0.78 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is uninspired as stocks opened higher on Monday, although the Dow and the S&P were unable to hold their gains and ended in the red.

The Dow shed 184.82 points or 0.62 percent to finish at 29,861.55, while the NASDAQ gained 62.17 points or 0.50 percent to end at 12,440.04 and the S&P 500 fell 15.97 points or 0.44 percent to close at 3,647.49.

The pullback by stocks came on concerns about the impact of new lockdown measures as the death toll in the U.S. reached 300,000. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio have both warned that the city could be headed for another "full shutdown" unless the second wave of coronavirus infections is contained.

The warnings about a new round of shutdowns come despite the approval of the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX). The CDC signed off on the vaccine following the Emergency Use Authorization issued by the FDA. Pfizer has commenced the first shipments of the vaccine to distribution centers across the country.

Crude oil prices climbed Monday amid hopes the rollout of a Covid-19 vaccine will help revive the and result in increased energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended higher by $0.42 or 0.9 percent at $46.99 a barrel, a nine-month closing high.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis