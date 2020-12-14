Malaysia Stock Market May Extend Monday's Losses

The Malaysia stock market on Monday halted the five-day winning streak in which it had spiked almost 65 points or 4 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,660-point plateau and it may take further damage again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is murky, with Covid-19 surging even as treatment vaccines start to roll out. The European and U.S. markets were mixed to lower and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.

The KLCI finished sharply lower on Monday following losses from the glove makers, financial shares and plantation stocks.

For the day, the index skidded 21.84 points or 1.30 percent to finish at 1,662.74 after trading between 1,662.45 and 1,695.96. Volume was 11.884 billion shares worth 7.203 billion ringgit. There were 964 decliners and 461 gainers.

Among the actives, Hartalega Holdings plummeted 12.83 percent, while Top Glove plunged 8.70 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings surged 5.66 percent, Genting Malaysia soared 3.70 percent, Public Bank tanked 2.74 percent, Dialog Group tumbled 2.56 percent, Tenaga Nasional spiked 2.51 percent, MISC skidded 2.36 percent, Genting accelerated 2.36 percent, Hong Leong Bank retreated 2.11 percent, IHH Healthcare rallied 1.79 percent, Sime Darby Plantations declined 1.36 percent, IOI Corporation surrendered 0.89 percent, Press Metal sank 0.76 percent, CIMB Group collected 0.67 percent, Petronas Chemicals dropped 0.51 percent, Digi.com advanced 0.48 percent, AMMB Holdings shed 0.27 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong lost 0.25 percent, Maybank dipped 0.11 percent and Sime Darby, Maxis, RHB Capital and Axiata were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is uninspired as stocks opened higher on Monday, although the Dow and the S&P were unable to hold their gains and ended in the red.

The Dow shed 184.82 points or 0.62 percent to finish at 29,861.55, while the NASDAQ gained 62.17 points or 0.50 percent to end at 12,440.04 and the S&P 500 fell 15.97 points or 0.44 percent to close at 3,647.49.

The pullback by stocks came on concerns about the impact of new lockdown measures as the death toll in the U.S. reached 300,000. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio have both warned that the city could be headed for another "full shutdown" unless the second wave of coronavirus infections is contained.

The warnings about a new round of shutdowns come despite the approval of the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX). The CDC signed off on the vaccine following the Emergency Use Authorization issued by the FDA. Pfizer has commenced the first shipments of the vaccine to distribution centers across the country.

Crude oil prices climbed Monday amid hopes the rollout of a Covid-19 vaccine will help revive the and result in increased energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended higher by $0.42 or 0.9 percent at $46.99 a barrel, a nine-month closing high.

