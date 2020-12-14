Renewed Selling Pressure Tipped For Singapore Bourse

The Singapore stock market on Monday ended the two-day slide in which it had stumbled almost 20 points or 0.7 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 2,860-point plateau although it may head south again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is murky, with Covid-19 surging even as treatment vaccines start to roll out. The European and U.S. markets were mixed to lower and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.

The STI finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index climbed 36.44 points or 1.29 percent to finish at 2,858.14 after trading between 2,835.22 and 2,870.44. Volume was 2.17 billion shares worth 1.31 billion Singapore dollars. There were 265 gainers and 180 decliners.

Among the actives, Singapore Press Holdings skyrocketed 5.31 percent, while Comfort DelGro surged 3.64 percent, CapitaLand Integrated Trust soared 3.35 percent, SATS spiked 2.68 percent, Keppel Corp accelerated 2.52 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust rallied 2.43 percent, City Developments gathered 2.18 percent, Singapore Exchange perked 1.85 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation jumped 1.81 percent, SembCorp Industries climbed 1.76 percent, SingTel advanced 1.73 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust added 1.58 percent, DBS Group gained 1.56 percent, Ascendas REIT rose 1.37 percent, Singapore Technologies increased 1.31 percent, CapitaLand improved 1.24 percent, Genting Singapore was up 1.19 percent, Wilmar International added 0.71 percent, United Overseas Bank collected 0.66 percent, Dairy Farm International gained 0.48 percent, Singapore Airlines rose 0.45 percent and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, Thai Beverage and CapitaLand Commercial Trust were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is uninspired as stocks opened higher on Monday, although the Dow and the S&P were unable to hold their gains and ended in the red.

The Dow shed 184.82 points or 0.62 percent to finish at 29,861.55, while the NASDAQ gained 62.17 points or 0.50 percent to end at 12,440.04 and the S&P 500 fell 15.97 points or 0.44 percent to close at 3,647.49.

The pullback by stocks came on concerns about the impact of new lockdown measures as the death toll in the U.S. reached 300,000. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio have both warned that the city could be headed for another "full shutdown" unless the second wave of coronavirus infections is contained.

The warnings about a new round of shutdowns come despite the approval of the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX). The CDC signed off on the vaccine following the Emergency Use Authorization issued by the FDA. Pfizer has commenced the first shipments of the vaccine to distribution centers across the country.

Crude oil prices climbed Monday amid hopes the rollout of a Covid-19 vaccine will help revive the and result in increased energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended higher by $0.42 or 0.9 percent at $46.99 a barrel, a nine-month closing high.

