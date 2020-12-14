Taiwan Shares May Tick Slightly Higher On Tuesday

The Taiwan stock market has moved lower in two of three trading days since the end of the four-day winning streak in which it had climbed almost 410 points or 3 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 14,210-point plateau and it may find mild upside on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is murky, with Covid-19 surging even as treatment vaccines start to roll out. The European and U.S. markets were mixed to lower and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.

The TSE finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares and cement stocks, while the companies were mixed.

For the day, the index slipped 50.64 points or 0.36 percent to finish at 14,211.05 after trading between 14,182.25 and 14,270.34.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial lost 0.36 percent, while CTBC Financial sank 0.77 percent, Fubon Financial collected 0.21 percent, First Financial dropped 0.96 percent, E Sun Financial fell 0.40 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company tumbled 1.55 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation and Hon Hai Precision both rose 0.11 percent, Largan Precision retreated 1.66 percent, MediaTek shed 0.71 percent, Asia Cement was down 0.70 percent, Taiwan Cement slid 0.23 percent and Mega Financial, Catcher Technology and Formosa Plastic were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is uninspired as stocks opened higher on Monday, although the Dow and the S&P were unable to hold their gains and ended in the red.

The Dow shed 184.82 points or 0.62 percent to finish at 29,861.55, while the NASDAQ gained 62.17 points or 0.50 percent to end at 12,440.04 and the S&P 500 fell 15.97 points or 0.44 percent to close at 3,647.49.

The pullback by stocks came on concerns about the impact of new lockdown measures as the death toll in the U.S. reached 300,000. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio have both warned that the city could be headed for another "full shutdown" unless the second wave of coronavirus infections is contained.

The warnings about a new round of shutdowns come despite the approval of the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX). The CDC signed off on the vaccine following the Emergency Use Authorization issued by the FDA. Pfizer has commenced the first shipments of the vaccine to distribution centers across the country.

Crude oil prices climbed Monday amid hopes the rollout of a Covid-19 vaccine will help revive the and result in increased energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended higher by $0.42 or 0.9 percent at $46.99 a barrel, a nine-month closing high.

