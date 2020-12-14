Losses May Accelerate For Thai Stock Market

The Thai stock market on Monday snapped the four-day winning streak in which it had spiked more than 65 points or 4.3 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just above the 1,475-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the red again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is murky, with Covid-19 surging even as treatment vaccines start to roll out. The European and U.S. markets were mixed to lower and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.

The SET finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares and energy producers.

For the day, the index shed 6.54 points or 0.44 percent to finish at 1,476.13 after trading between 1,471.56 and 1,495.18. Volume was 26.558 billion shares worth 107.352 billion baht. There were 1,194 decliner and 559 gainers, with 335 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info climbed 1.06 percent, while Thailand Airport plunged 4.78 percent, Asset World soared 3.00 percent, Bangkok Bank tanked 2.66 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical shed 0.45 percent, Bangkok Expressway lost 0.54 percent, BTS Group dropped 0.96 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods tumbled 1.75 percent, Gulf skidded 1.39 percent, IRPC plummeted 4.21 percent, Kasikornbank surrendered 3.70 percent, PTT retreated 1.74 percent, PTT Exploration and Production declined 0.97 percent, PTT Global Chemical sank 3.35 percent, Siam Concrete lost 1.01 percent, TMB Bank fell 3.28 percent and Krung Thai Bank and Siam Commercial Bank were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is uninspired as stocks opened higher on Monday, although the Dow and the S&P were unable to hold their gains and ended in the red.

The Dow shed 184.82 points or 0.62 percent to finish at 29,861.55, while the NASDAQ gained 62.17 points or 0.50 percent to end at 12,440.04 and the S&P 500 fell 15.97 points or 0.44 percent to close at 3,647.49.

The pullback by stocks came on concerns about the impact of new lockdown measures as the death toll in the U.S. reached 300,000. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio have both warned that the city could be headed for another "full shutdown" unless the second wave of coronavirus infections is contained.

The warnings about a new round of shutdowns come despite the approval of the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX). The CDC signed off on the vaccine following the Emergency Use Authorization issued by the FDA. Pfizer has commenced the first shipments of the vaccine to distribution centers across the country.

Crude oil prices climbed Monday amid hopes the rollout of a Covid-19 vaccine will help revive the and result in increased energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended higher by $0.42 or 0.9 percent at $46.99 a barrel, a nine-month closing high.

