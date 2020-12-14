Australian Market Declines

The Australian stock market is declining on Tuesday following the mixed cues from Wall Street as optimism about vaccines was offset by concerns about the impact of new lockdown measures due to the surging coronavirus cases in the U.S.

Worries about rising Australia-China tensions also weighed on the market following reports that China has formally banned imports of Australian coal.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is declining 24.00 points or 0.36 percent to 6,636.20, after falling to a low of 6,625.70 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 32.40 points or 0.47 percent to 6,867.90. Australian stocks closed higher on Monday, rebounding after two straight days of losses.

Among the major coal producers, New Hope Corp. is tumbling almost 11 percent, Yancoal Australia is falling more than 10 percent and Whitehaven Coal is sliding 7 percent.

The major miners are also weak. Fortescue Metals is losing more than 3 percent, BHP Group is lower by more than 2 percent and and Rio Tinto is declining almost 1 percent.

The big four banks - Westpac, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank and ANZ Banking - are lower in a range of 0.2 percent to 0.6 percent.

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority or APRA said from January 1, it is removing a limit it imposed in July that required banks and insurance companies to retain at least half their earnings to ensure their stability amid the pandemic.

Gold miners declined after gold prices closed at a two-week low overnight. Evolution Mining is lower by 0.6 percent and Newcrest Mining is down 0.3 percent.

Oil stocks are also lower even as crude oil prices rose to a nine-month high on Friday. Oil Search is declining more than 2 percent, while Santos and Woodside Petroleum are down almost 2 percent each.

In economic news, members of the Reserve Bank of Australia's Monetary Policy Board acknowledged that the global economic outlook remains mired in uncertainty due to the Covid-19 pandemic, minutes from the central bank's December 1 meeting showed.

Australia's economic activity continued to be below pre-pandemic levels, the board said, although it has often been better than expected. The board also said to make one of its top priorities a means of dealing with stubbornly high unemployment.

On Wall Street, stocks showed a strong move to the upside in early trading on Monday, but gave back ground over the course of the session to close mixed once again. The vaccine news contributed to the initial strength on Wall Street along with continued optimism about a new fiscal stimulus bill, with a report from Reuters detailing efforts to pass a previously unveiled $908 billion bipartisan relief plan. The pullback came amid concerns about the impact of new lockdown measures as the coronavirus death toll in the U.S. reached 300,000.

While the Nasdaq rose 62.17 points or 0.5 percent to 12,440.04, the Dow slid 184.82 points or 0.6 percent to 29,861.55 and the S&P 500 fell 15.97 points or 0.4 percent to 3,647.49.

The major European also finished mixed on Monday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dipped by 0.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index climbed by 0.4 percent and the German DAX Index advanced by 0.8 percent.

Crude oil prices closed at a nine-month high on Monday amid hopes the rollout of a Covid-19 vaccine will help revive the and result in increased energy demand. WTI crude for January delivery climbed $0.42 or about 0.9 percent to $46.99 a barrel.

