Delta 9 And Emterra Environmental To Partner On Recycling And Landfill Diversion Program

Canada-based cannabis company Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. said it is partnering with Canadian recycling company Emterra Environmental and other Canadian cannabis producers on a sustainable recycling program for cannabis packaging and disposable vape pens.

The companies will also partner on a landfill diversion program for vape cartridges.

Delta 9 expects the new program, which will have two components, to help the Canadian cannabis industry transition to a circular . The program will accept cannabis packaging, disposable vape pens and vape cartridges from all licensed producers, irrespective of brand.

The first component of the program will provide customers the option to recycle cannabis packaging similar to the 'Blue Box' Program. The second component of the program will focus on landfill diversion and use the best currently available for recycling disposable vape cartridges and vape pens.

"Some of Canada's top Licensed Producers are partnering with us on this initiative including Tweed, 7ACRES, High Park, FIGR, and Sundial," said Delta 9 CEO John Arbuthnot.

Customers can bring their empty cannabis containers, packaging, disposable vapes and vape cartridges to any Delta 9 retail location and deposit these materials in boxes labelled "FLOWER - Recycling", or "VAPES - Landfill Diversion".

While vape panes can be placed in the box as is, customers must place their vape cartridges into plastic bags before putting them into the 'Landfill Diversion' box.



The 'Flower Recycling' Box, once filled, it will be picked up and delivered to ReVital Polymers' plastics recycling facility in Sarnia, Ontario, where plastics will be processed into engineered resin products.

Delta 9 noted that all of the waste in the program will be responsibly processed within Canada and no waste will be shipped to developing countries.

Regarding vape pens and cartridges, while the vape pens will be recycled with other electrical and electronic equipment, the cartridges will be diverted from landfill as no technologies are currently available that allow for the complete recycling of vape cartridges in North America.

At Emterra Environmental's partner electronics recycling facility, the vape pens will be separated from the cartridges for processing. These vape pens will then be processed to recover the battery, plastic, and metal. The cartridges, managed as a special waste, will be sent to an energy from waste facility for processing.

