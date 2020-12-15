European Economics Preview: UK Labor Market Data Due

Labor market statistics from the UK is due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 1.45 am ET, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs publishes Swiss winter economic forecasts.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK unemployment data. The jobless rate is forecast to rise to 5.1 percent in three months to October. Average earnings including bonus is seen climbing 2.2 percent.

At 2.45 am ET, the French statistical office Insee releases final consumer prices for November. According to preliminary estimate, the consumer price index rose 0.2 percent annually after remaining unchanged in October.

At 4.00 am ET, final consumer price data is due from Italy and Poland. Italy's consumer prices are forecast to fall 0.2 percent annually in November, as initially estimated.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is scheduled to release euro area labor cost data for the third quarter.

At 8.00 am ET, Hungary's central bank announces its interest rate decision. The bank is forecast to hold its key rate at 0.60 percent.

