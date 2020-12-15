Indonesia Trade Balance Swing To Surplus

Indonesia's trade balance swung to surplus in November, as exports rise and imports declined, figures from Statistics Indonesia showed on Tuesday.

The trade balance registered a surplus of $2.61 billion in November versus a deficit of $1.39 billion in the last year. Economists had expected a surplus of $2.29 billion. In August, the trade surplus was $2.67 billion.

In October, the trade surplus was $3.57 billion.

Exports grew 9.54 percent year-on-year in November. Economists had expected a rise of 2.66 percent.

Imports fell 17.46 percent annually in November. Economists had forecast a decrease of 24.52 percent.

On a monthly basis, exports rose 6.36 percent and imports increased 17.4 percent in November.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.