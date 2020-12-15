Norway Trade Surplus Falls In November

Norway's trade surplus decreased in November from a year ago, as exports declined and imports rose, data from Statistics Norway showed on Tuesday.

The trade surplus fell to NOK 209 million in November from NOK 23.046 billion in the same month last year. In October, the trade surplus was NOK 2.597 billion.

Exports declined 17.0 percent year-on-year in November and increased 1.3 percent from a month ago.

Imports rose 13.0 percent annually in November and rose 4.9 percent from the previous month.

The mainland trade deficit increased to NOK 32.942 billion in November from NOK 28.231 billion in the previous month. In the same month last year, the trade deficit was NOK 20.663 billion.

Economic News

