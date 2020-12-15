South Africa Leading Index Rises In October

South Africa's leading index increased in October, survey data from the South African Reserve Bank showed on Tuesday.

The leading index rose 3.1 percent to 108.6 in October from 105.3 in September.

All the ten components increased in October, the central bank said.

The largest negative contribution came from an acceleration in the twelve-month rate of change in job advertisement space and an improvement in the RMB/BER Business Confidence Index, the central bank said.

The coincident index rose to 87.1 in September from 86.3 in August.

The lagging index increased to 93.7 in September from 93.0 in the prior month.

