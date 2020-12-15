Swiss Producer And Import Prices Fall In November

Switzerland's producer and import prices decreased in November, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.

Producer and import prices fell 2.7 percent year-on-year in November.

The producer price index decreased 1.3 percent annually in November and import prices decreased 5.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer and import prices fell 0.1 percent in November.

The latest decline was mainly due to a fall in prices of petroleum products and pharmaceutical preparations, the agency said.

Domestic sale prices fell 0.9 percent yearly in November and declined 0.2 percent from a month ago.

