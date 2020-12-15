Poland Inflation Slows As Estimated

Poland's consumer price inflation eased in November, as initially estimated, final data from Statistics Poland showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index rose 3.0 percent year-on-year in November, after a 3.1 percent increase in October, as estimated.

Prices for Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels grew 7.4 percent yearly in November and those of restaurants and hotels gained by 5.8 percent.

Education cost and transportation cost increased by 5.7 percent and 5.5 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, prices of fuels for transport declined 4.4 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in November, same as seen in the previous month. In the initial estimate, prices remained unchanged.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.