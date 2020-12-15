Bulgaria Inflation Eases In November

Bulgaria's inflation eased in November, figures from the National Statistical Institute showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index rose 0.4 percent year-on-year in November, after a 0.8 percent increase in October.

Prices of education grew 4.9 percent yearly in November and those of restaurants and hotels rose 3.5 percent. Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages and gained by 2.9 percent and 2.0 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, prices for transportation declined 9.5 percent. Prices for communication, and recreation and culture fell by 0.2 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in November, after a 0.6 percent growth in the previous month.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 0.3 percent yearly in November and remained unchanged from a month ago.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.