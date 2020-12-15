Italy's Consumer Prices Continue To Fall

Italy's consumer prices decreased for the seventh consecutive month in November, final data from the statistical office Istat showed on Tuesday.

Consumer prices fell 0.2 percent year-on-year versus a 0.3 percent drop in October. Prices have been falling since March. The rate matched the flash estimate released on November 30.

Likewise, the harmonized index of consumer prices was down 0.3 percent annually, as estimated, following a 0.6 percent decrease.

The annual fall in consumer prices was driven by an 8.6 percent decrease in energy prices.

Core inflation, excluding energy and unprocessed food, was +0.4 percent versus +0.2 percent in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.1 percent, in contrast to a 0.2 percent rise in the previous month. The HICP remained flat after rising 0.6 percent. Both monthly rates came in line with flash estimate.

