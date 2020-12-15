Finland GDP Decline Slows In October

Finland's economic output declined at a softer rate in October, data from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.

Output of the national fell a working-day adjusted 1.9 percent year-on-year in October, after a 2.1 percent decline in September, which was revised from a 3.2 percent fall.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, output rose 0.2 percent monthly in October.

Data showed that the primary production decreased around 4.0 percent in October. Secondary and services production declined by about 1.0 percent and 2.0 percent from a year ago.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the industrial turnover decreased a working-day adjusted 4.0 percent in October, following a 9.8 percent decline in September.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial turnover gained 1.4 percent monthly in October.

