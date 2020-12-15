Ireland Trade Surplus Fall In October

Ireland's trade surplus decreased in October, as exports declined and imports rise, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Tuesday.

The trade surplus decreased to EUR 5.504 billion in October from EUR 7.205 billion in September. In the same month last year, the trade surplus was EUR 6.280 billion.

Exports fell by a seasonally adjusted 9.0 percent monthly in October, while imports rose 8.0 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, exports decreased 15.0 percent annually in October, while imports declined 15.0 percent.

Data showed that exports to Britain fell 23.0 percent yearly in October, while imports increased 11.0 percent.

