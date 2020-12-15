New York Manufacturing Index Dips More Than Expected In December

A report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Tuesday showed regional manufacturing activity edged slightly higher in the month of December.

The New York Fed said its general conditions index slipped to 4.9 in December from 6.3 in November, but a positive reading still indicates growth in regional manufacturing activity. Economist had expected the index to edge down to 5.8.

Looking ahead, the report said firms remained optimistic that conditions would improve over the next six months.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.