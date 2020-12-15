FDA Staff Says Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Safe And Effective

The staff of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA on Tuesday endorsed approval of Moderna Inc.'s (MRNA) investigational vaccine, mRNA-1273, for emergency use. The endorsement is seen as another step forward for the vaccine to be approved soon for administering to the public in the U.S.

In a report released Tuesday, the FDA staff said that the experimental vaccine is 94.1 percent effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19.

"FDA has reviewed the CMC data submitted to date for this vaccine and has determined that the CMC information is consistent with the recommendations set forth in FDA's Guidance on Emergency Use Authorization for Vaccines to Prevent COVID-19. FDA has determined that the Sponsor has provided adequate information to ensure the vaccine's quality and consistency for authorization of the product under an EUA," the FDA staff said.

The release of the report comes ahead of the meeting to be held on Thursday by the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, a group of outside medical advisors, to review Moderna's vaccine.

If approved, mRNA-1273 will be the second COVID-19 vaccine to be approved for emergency use in the U.S.

Last Friday, the FDA issued an emergency use authorization for BNT162b2, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech. The emergency use authorization allows the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to be distributed in the U.S.

On November 30, 2020, Moderna submitted an Emergency Use Authorization or EUA request to the FDA for mRNA-1273 intended to prevent COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2.

The proposed use under an EUA is for active immunization for the prevention of COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 in individuals 18 years of age and older. The proposed dosing regimen is 2 doses, 100 µg each, administered 1 month apart.

Last Friday, Moderna said that the U.S. government exercised its option to purchase an additional 100 million doses of mRNA-1273, bringing its confirmed order commitment to 200 million doses.

Those deliveries are subject to receipt of an Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the vaccine. The U.S. government has the option to purchase up to an additional 300 million doses of mRNA-1273 from Moderna.

