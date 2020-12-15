South Korea Export Prices Sink 4.9% On Year In November

Export prices in South Korea were down 4.9 percent on year in November, the Bank of Korea said on Wednesday - after sinking 6.2 percent in October.

Prices for agricultural, forestry and marine exports fell an annual 0.7 percent, while manufacturing products skidded 5.0 percent.

Import prices tumbled 10.6 percent on year after dropping 11.2 percent in the previous month.

Prices for raw material imports plummeted 24.9 percent on year, while intermediate goods and consumer goods both lost 5.5 percent and capital goods fell 0.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, export prices were down 0.8 percent and import prices slid 0.3 percent.

Economic News

