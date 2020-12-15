South Korea Bourse Poised To Snap Losing Streak

The South Korea stock market has finished lower in two straight sessions, slipping almost 15 points or 0.6 percent along the way. The KOSPI now sits just above the 2,755-point plateau although it may find traction on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat on coronavirus vaccine rollout. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were firmly higher and the Asian markets are predicted to follow the latter lead.

The KOSPI finished slightly lower on Tuesday losses from the industrials and mixed performances from the financials and stocks.

For the day, the index dipped 5.38 points or 0.19 percent to finish at 2,756.82 after trading between 2,735.08 and 2,769.37. Volume was 1.1 billion shares worth 15.3 trillion won. There were 564 gainers and 290 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial tumbled 1.61 percent, while KB Financial skidded 1.49 percent, Hana Financial collected 0.55 percent, LG Electronics retreated 1.68 percent, SK Hynix added 0.43 percent, Samsung SDI gained 0.55 percent, LG Chem climbed 1.01 percent, Lotte Chemical dipped 0.18 percent, S-Oil advanced 0.70 percent, SK Innovation gathered 0.82 percent, POSCO tanked 2.71 percent, SK Telecom sank 1.20 percent, KEPCO rose 0.42 percent, Hyundai Motor fell 0.26 percent, Kia Motors plunged 1.90 percent and Samsung Electronics was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as stocks opened firmly higher on Tuesday and extended gains as the session progressed.

The Dow jumped 337.76 points or 1.13 percent to finish at 30,199.31, while the NASDAQ advanced 155.02 points or 1.25 percent to end at 12,595.06 and the S&P 500 gained 47.13 points or 1.29 percent to close at 3,694.62.

The rally on Wall Street came amid unrelenting optimism lawmakers will eventually agree on a new fiscal stimulus bill. Stocks accelerated to the upside following news that congressional leaders are meeting to discuss a relief package.

Adding to the positive sentiment, the Federal Reserve released a report showing U.S. industrial production rose slightly more than expected in November.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Tuesday amid easing concerns about the outlook for energy demand following the rollout of a vaccine. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January settled at $47.62 a barrel, gaining $0.63 or 1.3 percent.

Closer to home, the Bank of Korea said this morning that export prices were down 4.9 percent on year in November, after sinking 6.2 percent in October. Import prices tumbled 10.6 percent on year after dropping 11.2 percent in the previous month.

