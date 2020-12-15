Additional Upside Expected For Malaysia Stock Market

The Malaysia stock market bounced higher again on Tuesday, one session after it had ended the five-day winning streak in which it had spiked almost 65 points or 4 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,675-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat on coronavirus vaccine rollout. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were firmly higher and the Asian markets are predicted to follow the latter lead.

The KLCI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the plantations and glove makers, while the financials came in mixed.

For the day, the index advanced 11.28 points or 0.68 percent to finish at 1,674.02 after trading between 1,655.88 and 1,679.10. Volume was 9.963 billion shares worth 5.016 billion ringgit. There were 658 gainers and 524 decliners.

Among the actives, RHB Capital plunged 2.74 percent, while Tenaga Nasional surged 1.89 percent, Public Bank soared 1.78 percent, Dialog Group plunged 1.75 percent, Top Glove spiked 1.75 percent, Digi.com accelerated 1.68 percent, Petronas Chemicals rallied 1.40 percent, Sime Darby jumped 1.30 percent, Axiata tanked 1.29 percent, Sime Darby Plantations climbed 1.18 percent, AMMB Holdings tumbled 1.08 percent, Maxis gathered 0.79 percent, Press Metal perked 0.77 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong advanced 0.76 percent, IOI Corporation added 0.68 percent, Maybank sank 0.56 percent, CIMB Group collected 0.45 percent, Genting gained 0.42 percent, Genting Malaysia rose 0.36 percent, IHH Healthcare increased 0.35 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings improved 0.32 percent, Hartalega Holdings was up 0.17 percent and MISC eased 0.15 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as stocks opened firmly higher on Tuesday and extended gains as the session progressed.

The Dow jumped 337.76 points or 1.13 percent to finish at 30,199.31, while the NASDAQ advanced 155.02 points or 1.25 percent to end at 12,595.06 and the S&P 500 gained 47.13 points or 1.29 percent to close at 3,694.62.

The rally on Wall Street came amid unrelenting optimism lawmakers will eventually agree on a new fiscal stimulus bill. Stocks accelerated to the upside following news that congressional leaders are meeting to discuss a relief package.

Adding to the positive sentiment, the Federal Reserve released a report showing U.S. industrial production rose slightly more than expected in November.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Tuesday amid easing concerns about the outlook for energy demand following the rollout of a vaccine. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January settled at $47.62 a barrel, gaining $0.63 or 1.3 percent.

