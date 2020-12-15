Rebound Anticipated For Singapore Stock Market

The Singapore stock market turned lower again on Tuesday, one day after it had ended the two-day slide in which it had stumbled almost 20 points or 0.7 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 2,855-point plateau although it's likely to bounce higher again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat on coronavirus vaccine rollout. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were firmly higher and the Asian markets are predicted to follow the latter lead.

The STI finished barely lower on Tuesday following mixed performances from the financial shares and property stocks.

For the day, the index eased 1.42 points or 0.05 percent to finish at 2,856.72 after trading between 2,841.51 and 2,863.97. Volume was 2.18 billion shares worth 1.37 billion Singapore dollars. There were 248 decliners and 189 gainers.

Among the actives, Singapore Press Holdings plummeted 2.52 percent, while Dairy Farm International surged 2.41 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust plunged 1.90 percent, Comfort DelGro tanked 1.75 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust tumbled 1.04 percent, Ascendas REIT skidded 1.01 percent, SATS sank 0.71 percent, Singapore Airlines dropped 0.68 percent, Singapore Exchange shed 0.64 percent, Genting Singapore jumped 0.59 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding climbed 0.52 percent, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust lost 0.46 percent, SingTel advanced 0.43 percent, CapitaLand added 0.31 percent, City Developments fell 0.25 percent, Wilmar International gained 0.24 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation slid 0.20 percent, United Overseas Bank eased 0.13 percent, DBS Group collected 0.04 percent and Keppel Corp, Singapore Technologies Engineering, SembCorp Industries, Thai Beverage and CapitaLand Commercial Trust were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as stocks opened firmly higher on Tuesday and extended gains as the session progressed.

The Dow jumped 337.76 points or 1.13 percent to finish at 30,199.31, while the NASDAQ advanced 155.02 points or 1.25 percent to end at 12,595.06 and the S&P 500 gained 47.13 points or 1.29 percent to close at 3,694.62.

The rally on Wall Street came amid unrelenting optimism lawmakers will eventually agree on a new fiscal stimulus bill. Stocks accelerated to the upside following news that congressional leaders are meeting to discuss a relief package.

Adding to the positive sentiment, the Federal Reserve released a report showing U.S. industrial production rose slightly more than expected in November.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Tuesday amid easing concerns about the outlook for energy demand following the rollout of a vaccine. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January settled at $47.62 a barrel, gaining $0.63 or 1.3 percent.

