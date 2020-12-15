Higher Open Anticipated For Taiwan Stock Market

The Taiwan stock market has finished lower in two straight sessions, sliding almost 200 points or 1.4 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 14,070-point plateau although it's expected to bounce higher again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat on coronavirus vaccine rollout. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were firmly higher and the Asian markets are predicted to follow the latter lead.

The TSE finished sharply lower on Tuesday following losses from the financial shares, stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index dropped 142.53 points or 1.00 percent to finish at 14,068.52 after trading between 14,053.35 and 14,256.55.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial retreated 1.67 percent, while Mega Financial dropped 0.85 percent, CTBC Financial slid 0.52 percent, Fubon Financial tanked 3.07 percent, First Financial dipped 0.24 percent, E Sun Financial was down 0.60 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company shed 0.79 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation plunged 4.66 percent, Hon Hai Precision lost 0.68 percent, Largan Precision skidded 1.23 percent, Catcher Technology tumbled 1.99 percent, MediaTek eased 0.14 percent, Formosa Plastic sank 0.67 percent, Asia Cement added 0.35 percent and Taiwan Cement declined 0.70 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as stocks opened firmly higher on Tuesday and extended gains as the session progressed.

The Dow jumped 337.76 points or 1.13 percent to finish at 30,199.31, while the NASDAQ advanced 155.02 points or 1.25 percent to end at 12,595.06 and the S&P 500 gained 47.13 points or 1.29 percent to close at 3,694.62.

The rally on Wall Street came amid unrelenting optimism lawmakers will eventually agree on a new fiscal stimulus bill. Stocks accelerated to the upside following news that congressional leaders are meeting to discuss a relief package.

Adding to the positive sentiment, the Federal Reserve released a report showing U.S. industrial production rose slightly more than expected in November.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Tuesday amid easing concerns about the outlook for energy demand following the rollout of a vaccine. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January settled at $47.62 a barrel, gaining $0.63 or 1.3 percent.

