Hong Kong Stock Market Predicted To Find Traction On Wednesday

The Hong Kong stock market has moved lower in consecutive trading days, sinking almost 300 points or 1.2 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now sits just beneath the 26,210-point plateau although it's likely to stop the bleeding on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat on coronavirus vaccine rollout. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were firmly higher and the Asian markets are predicted to follow the latter lead.

The Hang Seng finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the properties, casinos and oil and insurance companies.

For the day, the index tumbled 182.23 points or 0.69 percent to finish at 26,207.29 after trading between 26,127.68 and 26,436.04.

Among the actives, CSPC Pharmaceutical surged 4.39 percent, while WuXi Biologics soared 3.58 percent, Techtronic Industries plummeted 3.57 percent, Wharf Real Estate plunged 2.87 percent, CNOOC tanked 2.64 percent, Galaxy Entertainment tumbled 2.39 percent, Alibaba Group skidded 2.23 percent, China Mengniu Dairy spiked 2.12 percent, CITIC retreated 1.80 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas declined 1.71 percent, BOC Hong Kong surrendered 1.22 percent, Xiaomi Corporation jumped 1.20 percent, China Life Insurance sank 1.17 percent, Sands China dropped 1.16 percent, Power Assets shed 0.98 percent, China Resources Land lost 0.80 percent, Ping An Insurance Group fell 0.69 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) slid 0.58 percent, WH Group dipped 0.46 percent, AIA Group was down 0.39 percent, AAC Technologies gained 0.36 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.21 percent, China Mobile eased 0.11 percent and New World Development was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as stocks opened firmly higher on Tuesday and extended gains as the session progressed.

The Dow jumped 337.76 points or 1.13 percent to finish at 30,199.31, while the NASDAQ advanced 155.02 points or 1.25 percent to end at 12,595.06 and the S&P 500 gained 47.13 points or 1.29 percent to close at 3,694.62.

The rally on Wall Street came amid unrelenting optimism lawmakers will eventually agree on a new fiscal stimulus bill. Stocks accelerated to the upside following news that congressional leaders are meeting to discuss a relief package.

Adding to the positive sentiment, the Federal Reserve released a report showing U.S. industrial production rose slightly more than expected in November.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Tuesday amid easing concerns about the outlook for energy demand following the rollout of a vaccine. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January settled at $47.62 a barrel, gaining $0.63 or 1.3 percent.

