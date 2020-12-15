Japan Trade Surplus Y366.8 Billion In November

Japan posted a merchandise trade surplus of 366.8 billion yen in November, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.

That was well shy of expectations for a surplus of 529.8 billion yen and down sharply from 872.9 billion yen in October.

Exports were down 4.2 percent on year, missing forecasts for an increase of 0.5 percent following the 0.2 percent decline in the previous month.

Imports tumbled an annual 11.1 percent versus expectations for a fall of 10.5 percent after sinking 13.3 percent a month earlier.

