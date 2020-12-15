Japan Manufacturing PMI Improves To 49.7 In November - Jibun Bank

The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to contract in November, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Jibun Bank revealed on Wednesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 49.7.

That's up from 49.0. although it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, employment levels among Japanese manufacturers rose for the first time since February, albeit fractionally. Business sentiment eased to its softest pace since August, although optimism remained robust.

In survey also showed that the services PMI slipped to 47.2 in November from 47.8 and the composite PMI fell to 48.0 from 48.1.

