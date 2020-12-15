Australian Market Rises

The Australian stock market is rising on Wednesday following the overnight rally on Wall Street amid optimism about a new U.S. fiscal stimulus bill and as higher commodity prices lifted resources stocks. In addition, upbeat Australian manufacturing sector data boosted sentiment.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is advancing 76.60 points or 1.16 percent to 6,707.90, after touching a high of 6,713.40 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is adding 77.90 points or 1.13 percent to 6,944.60. Australian stocks closed lower on Tuesday.

Among the major miners, Fortescue Metals is rising more than 3 percent, while BHP Group and Rio Tinto are advancing more than 2 percent each.

The big four banks - ANZ Banking, National Australia Bank, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank - are advancing in a range of 1.5 percent to 1.9 percent.

Gold miners are also rising after gold prices rebounded to a two-week high overnight. Evolution Mining is higher by more than 2 percent and Newcrest Mining is adding almost 1 percent.

Oil stocks are higher even after crude oil prices rose notably overnight. Woodside Petroleum is advancing more than 1 percent, Santos is adding 0.6 percent and Oil Search is up 0.3 percent.

In economic news, the latest survey from Markit Economics showed that the manufacturing sector in Australia continued to expand in December, and at a faster pace, with a five-month high manufacturing PMI score of 56.0. That's up from 55.8 and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

The report also showed that the services PMI rose from 55.1 to 57.4 and the composite climbed from 54.9 to 57.0 - both also five-month highs.

Australia will also see November numbers for the Westpac leading index and for home sales.

On Wall Street, stocks rallied on Tuesday mid unrelenting optimism lawmakers will eventually agree on a new fiscal stimulus bill. Stocks accelerated to the upside following news that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has scheduled a meeting with other congressional leaders to discuss a relief package. The proposal calls for a previously unveiled $908 billion bipartisan relief plan to be split into two proposals that could be voted on separately in order to win approval. Adding to the positive sentiment, the Federal Reserve released a report showing U.S. industrial production rose by slightly more than expected in the month of November.

The Dow jumped 337.76 points or 1.1 percent to 30,199.31, the Nasdaq surged up 155.02 points or 1.3 percent to 12,595.06 and the S&P 500 shot up 47.13 points or 1.3 percent to 3,694.62.

Meanwhile, the major European turned in another mixed performance on Tuesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index inched up by 0.1 percent and the German DAX Index surged up by 1.1 percent.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Tuesday amid easing concerns about the outlook for energy demand following the rollout of a vaccine. WTI crude oil for January delivery climbed $0.63 or about 1.3 percent to $47.62 a barrel.

