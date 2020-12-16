European Economics Preview: UK Consumer Price Data Due

Consumer and producer prices from the UK and flash Purchasing Managers' survey results from euro area are due on Wednesday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK consumer and producer prices for November. Inflation is seen slowing to 0.6 percent from 0.7 percent in October.

UK output prices are forecast to decline 0.9 percent annually after easing 1.4 percent in the prior month. Input prices are expected to drop 2.5 percent.

At 3.15 am ET, IHS Markit is slated to issue French composite Purchasing Managers' survey results. The composite index is forecast to climb to 42.9 in December from 40.6 in the previous month.

At 3.30 am ET, Germany's composite PMI data is due. Economists forecast the composite index to fall to 50.4 in December from 51.7 a month ago.

At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone flash PMI survey results are due. The composite index is seen at 45.8 in December versus 45.3 in the previous month.

In the meantime, Italy's Istat is scheduled to publish industrial orders and turnover figures for October.

Half an hour later, UK Markit/CIPS flash composite PMI survey data is due. The indicator is seen at 51.3 in November versus 49.0 a month ago.

