FTSE 100 Rallies On Vaccine Optimism, Brexit Hopes

U.K. stocks rallied on Wednesday as the Moderna Vaccine awaited emergency use authorization from the FDA and reports suggested that an elusive Brexit trade deal may now be close.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday that there had been progress in talks over a post-Brexit trade agreement with the U.K. and the next few days would be "critical."

The benchmark FTSE 100 jumped 76 points, or 1.2 percent, to 6,588 after declining 0.3 percent on Tuesday.

Petrofac tumbled 4.1 percent. The oil services company said its financial performance in the second half of 2020 has continued to be impacted by Covid-19 and it expects to report lower Group revenue of approximately $4.0 billion and full-year profitability materially lower than in 2019.

Barclays advanced 2.7 percent. The Financial Conduct Authority has fined the bank 26 million pounds for failures in relation to their treatment of consumer credit customers who fell into arrears.

Mining and metals company Rio Tinto added 1.5 percent. The company has signed a pact with Japanese steel producer Nippon Steel Corp. to jointly explore, develop and demonstrate technologies to transition to a low-carbon emission steel value chain.

Distribution and outsourcing Group Bunzl lost 4.4 percent. The company said it expects group revenue for fiscal year 2020 to increase by about 8 percent at actual exchange rates and by approximately 9 percent at constant exchange rates.

Retailer Travis Perkins surged 4 percent after providing a trading update for the months of November and December.

In economic releases, U.K. consumer price inflation slowed to a three-month low in November, data from the Office for National Statistics showed. Inflation weakened to 0.3 percent from 0.7 percent in October. The rate was well below the economists' forecast of 0.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.1 percent after staying flat a month ago. This was the first fall in three months and in contrast to a 0.1 percent rise economists' had forecast.

