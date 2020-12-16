Eurozone Trade Surplus Rises In October

The euro area trade surplus increased in October on higher exports, data released by Eurostat showed Wednesday.

The trade surplus rose to a seasonally adjusted EUR 25.9 billion from EUR 23.7 billion in September.

Exports increased 2.1 percent and imports grew 1 percent in October from the previous month. Nonetheless, exports and imports continued to stay below the pre-crisis level.

On an unadjusted basis, the trade surplus increased to EUR 30 billion from EUR 27.2 billion in the same period last year. Exports decreased 9 percent annually and imports dropped 11.7 percent.

Economic News

