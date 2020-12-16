Eurozone Construction Output Grows In October

Eurozone construction output grew in October after falling in the previous month, data form Eurostat showed on Wednesday.

The construction output increased 0.5 percent month-on-month in October, after a 2.7 percent decline in September. In August, output gained 4.0 percent.

Production in building construction rose 1.1 percent monthly in October, while civil engineering fell 1.5 percent.

On a year-on-year basis, the construction output fell 1.4 percent in October, following a 2.3 percent decrease in the prior month.

In the EU27, construction output increased 0.9 percent monthly, and fell 1.2 percent from the a year ago.

Among member states, the biggest increases were recorded in Poland, France, and Germany, while the largest decreases were observed in Slovakia, Slovenia, and Czech.

