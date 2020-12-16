Malta Producer Prices Fall For Third Month

Malta's producer prices fell for the third month in a row in November, data from the National Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.

The producer price index fell 0.5 percent year-on-year in November, following a 0.62 percent decrease in October.

Prices for intermediate goods declined 1.98 percent annually in November.

Meanwhile, prices for capital goods and consumer goods rose by 0.55 percent and 0.86 percent, respectively.

Domestic market prices increased 1.72 percent, while non-domestic market prices fell 1.88 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 0.13 percent in November, after a 0.1 percent increase in the prior month.

