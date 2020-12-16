Bay Street Seen Opening On Positive Note

Canadian shares are likely to open on a firm note Wednesday morning, extending recent gains, amid continued optimism about a fiscal stimulus in the U.S., and higher bullion prices.

The market will also react to inflation data for the month of November. Statistics Canada will release the data at 8:30 AM ET. Data on Canadian wholesale sales are also due at 8:30 AM ET.

The Canadian market ended higher on Tuesday on stimulus optimism. The S&P/TSX Composite Index moved to the upside early in the session and remained firmly positive throughout the day before closing up 119.08 points or 0.7% at 17,506.48.

Bombardier (BBD.B.TO) announced that its mobility solution provider Bombardier Transportation has received a new order worth $693 million from the Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe or BVG in Berlin for 117 Bombardier FLEXITY trams and their spare parts supply for up to 32 years.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) and Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (PG.TO) announced this morning that they have entered into a definitive agreement, as per which Equinox Gold will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Premier.

Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) and Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) said they have agreed to combine their businesses and create the world's largest global cannabis company based on pro forma revenue.

Asian stocks closed higher on Wednesday, with investors betting on optimism about a new fiscal stimulus deal in the United States before previous benefits expire by the end of the year. Sentiment was also underpinned after U.S. regulators said that Moderna's vaccine is safe and effective for preventing Covid-19.

European are up in positive territory with optimism about a Brexit trade deal, hopes of effective coronavirus vaccines and the growing prospect of more U.S. fiscal stimulus helping underpin investor sentiment.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures are down marginally at $47.58 a barrel.

Gold futures are rising $5.80 or 0.31% at $1,861.10 an ounce, while Silver futures are up $0.666 or 2.7% at $25.310 an ounce.

